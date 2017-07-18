Fuchs: Summertime Tastes

Fuchs North America introduces the Summer Sensations Collection, a new line of unique seasonings, bases and flavors. The collection’s four vibrant and summery seasonings are highly versatile and meet various growing claims, such as non-GMO and organic.

Among the collection’s offerings are seasonings and blends for seafood, dips, snacks and salad dressings. These items also are the starting point for food manufacturers to develop their own unique signature product offerings in partnership with Fuchs’ culinary specialists.

Fuchs’ new Summer Sensations Collection includes a Creamy Southwest Snack Seasoning, Lemon & Herb Dressing Seasoning, “Peachipotle” Dip Seasoning and Tropical Seafood Rub Seasoning.

“Summer is a time for fresh and vibrant flavors,” notes Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing. “Not only do the seasonings in this collection capture the essence of summer, but they are also particularly trendy, with spicy, fruity and sweet heat flavor profiles. As consumers are becoming more and more health conscious, they have been looking for healthier, better-for-you food options across categories. For that reason, each of the items in this collection meet at least one of the common regulatory requirements that our customers are requesting.”

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ Summer Sensations Collection features invigorating flavors that will liven up any meal or product.

Spectacular Seafood Seasoning

Elizabeth Lindemer, CEC, Fuchs’ corporate executive chef, worked to develop blends that meet consumers’ desire for addicting flavors. Inspired by the thought of vacationing on a tropical island, Fuchs’ Tropical Seafood Rub Seasoning is an enticing blend with sweet and scrumptious fruits, just the right amount of savory onion and garlic, and a little hint of heat. This seasoning is also Non-GMO and gluten free.

Sensational Snack Seasoning

This versatile Creamy Southwest Snack Seasoning suits a wide range of snacking applications.

“Not only is this a flavorful blend of tangy buttermilk and cool sour cream, perfectly balanced with fragrant spices and robust peppers for a touch of heat, but it’s also organic certifiable and Non-GMO Project Compliant,” says Lindemer.

Delightful Dip

Sweet heat flavor combinations are becoming increasingly popular. Fuchs combined two favorite flavors—peach and chipotle—for this summer inspired dip seasoning.

“Sweet and succulent peaches pair wonderfully with the slight heat and smoky flavor of chipotle peppers in our Peachipotle Dip Seasoning, a non-GMO and Whole Foods Compliant blend,” says Lindemer.

Applications could include cut vegetables, sandwiches and burgers.

Citrusy Salad Dressing

Fuchs’ Lemon and Herb Dressing Seasoning combines lemons with fragrant herbs that’s ideal for dressing garden fresh salads. It’s also non-GMO and Whole Foods Compliant.

Custom Solutions

Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, says the strategy behind all Fuchs’ offerings—like the Summer Sensations Collection—is to help food manufacturers create irresistible new items that build on culinary traditions, but that are also unique.

“We stay on top of consumer taste trends,” Wuestenfeld notes. “Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own—offerings that are unique and stand out.”

With each customer, Fuchs North America goes from conception to manufacturing to delivery of an approved flavor as quickly as possible.

“We have a wide range of flavor bases at the ready, and, as a result, we can provide samples for immediate testing,” Wuestenfeld adds. “Then we customize and refine the flavor to attain exactly the taste characteristics our customer is seeking,”

For a limited time, Fuchs North America is offering complimentary samples of the items in its new Summer Sensations Collection. To request samples, contact Rebekah Wicke toll-free at 800-365-3229. You may also e-mail your request to rwicke@fuchsna.com or visit http://www.fuchsna.com/Summer.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading producer and supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor systems to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back more than 75 years, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning specialists are experts in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. They work closely with food technologists and product development personnel at client companies to design distinctive, differentiated flavor systems. Fuchs products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, Fuchs North America has been part of the worldwide Fuchs Group, the largest privately-held spice and seasoning company in the industry. The Fuchs Group serves food manufacturing, foodservice and retail segments, backed by secure, quality sourcing plus state-of-the-art production facilities on four continents.

www.fuchsna.com