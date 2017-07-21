Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells, Crispy Taco Toppers

Ortega, the brand of popular Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings and the number-one-selling taco sauce in the United States, spices up store shelves nationwide with the debut of two new product lines: Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells, taco shells with unique, on-trend ingredients baked right into the shell, and Ortega Crispy Taco Toppers, crunchy toppings that add bold flavor to any dish.

An alternative to the traditional corn shell, Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are crafted with artisanal blends of real corn, unique grains and thoughtful ingredients baked into, and clearly visible within, each shell. Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are made with whole kernel corn, giving them an authentic taste and a distinctive flavor, aroma and texture. Available in four different varieties—Blue Corn, White Corn with Chia Seeds, Yellow Corn & Ancient Grains and Whole Grain & Lentil—there's a flavor for every palate. Ortega Good Grains Taco Shells are available in packs of 10 for a suggested retail price of $1.99.

For anyone looking to ramp up the flavor of their favorite dishes, Ortega Crispy Taco Toppers provide a bold kick with every bite. Available in Jalapeño and Onion varieties, they boast real jalapeño and onion slices lightly breaded and fried for a crunchy finish. The versatile toppers can be added to tacos, salads and burgers or enjoyed on their own as a zesty snack. The suggested retail price for a 3.5-ounce re-sealable pouch is $2.79.