Arlon Invests in Brazil-Based Dairy Processor

Arlon Group, a New York-based food and agriculture investment firm, acquired a minority stake in CBL Alimentos SA (Betânia), based in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil.

Betânia is a dairy processor in the Northeast region of Brazil, producing fluid milk, dairy drinks and yogurt, among other dairy products.

As part of the investment, Bruno Martins Silva joined the board of directors as Arlon's representative. Meanwhile, Bruno Girão, Betânia's CEO and majority shareholder, will continue to lead the business.

"Arlon sets itself apart from other private equity firms,” says Girão. “I am grateful to have a trusted partnership with Bruno Silva and the Arlon team, and truly feel like I have gained close advisors that share the same values and will greatly help Betânia in this new phase. I appreciate the breadth and depth of Arlon's excellent network in the food and agriculture industries in Brazil and globally. Their relationships and resources in retail, distribution and milk production will consolidate Betânia as the leading brand in the Northeast region."

"Betânia is well positioned in the growing milk industry as the leading regional dairy company,” adds Silva. “We are very excited to partner with Bruno Girão, who built and led the impressive growth and professionalization of the company. Betânia has developed a value-added portfolio, good brand recognition and a strong supply chain. Bruno is a talented CEO who has significant experience in the industry, besides being a great partner. We are looking forward to supporting Bruno and the company, as it builds on its success."