Garden Lites Veggie-Rich Foods

Superfood Veggie Cakes Superfood Blend are packed with nutrient-rich superfood vegetables like kale and cauliflower

July 25, 2017
Garden Lites, Jamaica, N.Y., expanded its line of veggie-rich foods to include Superfood Veggie Cakes Superfood Blend, which are packed with nutrient-rich superfood vegetables like kale and cauliflower.  They come in a package of six veggie cakes for a suggested retail price of $4.99, are available in both refrigerated and frozen sections.

Also new is Superfood Mac&Cheese, loaded with superfood vegetables like butternut squash, cauliflower and kale and made with red lentil pasta. Each 10-ounce package boasts a suggested retail price of $3.99-4.39.

The Veggie Chili & Cornbread kind is packed with tomatoes, black beans, zucchini and broccoli, and each 10-ounce package delivers a suggested retail price of $3.99-4.39.

