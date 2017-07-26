LaClare Family Creamery Extends Product Line

LaClare Family Creamery, Malone, Wis., introduced new consumer friendly packaging and an extended product line, which includes Goat Feta, Goat Mozzarella and other specialty goat cheeses.

The addition to LaClare’s full line of goat products allowed for a rebrand of LaClare Family Creamery. The new look features a friendly goat. The label colors are the rich and inviting hues of the LaClare Farm Café & Retail Shoppe in Malone. The gold seal is a nod to the awards that the creamery has won over the years. And, the LaClare Creamery icon was created to clearly communicate that it uses local milk from well-cared-for goats.