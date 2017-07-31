Farmhouse Culture Fermented Vegetables

Farmhouse Culture, Watsonville, Calif., introduced new fermented vegetables, packed with probiotics and ideal as ingredients in wraps, as salad toppers or as condiments in meals.

The diced and shredded vegetables are hand-crafted from organic produce and fermented for several weeks using lactic-acid fermentation. The vegetables are also packaged in a Ferment-o-Vent pouch to let the live active probiotics thrive.

The certified-organic and non-GMO project verified line comes in Ginger Beets, Orange Ginger Carrots and Taqueria Mix (a mix of jalapeños, carrots, daikon radish, jicama and onion) for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 12-ounce pouch.