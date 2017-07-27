Kroger Low-Calorie, High-Protein Ice Cream

The Kroger Co., Cincinnati, expanded its exclusive Our Brands product lines.

"Our Brands sold a record-setting 8.2 billion units in 2016, which equates to customers choosing to add 1.25 million of our exclusive products to their shopping carts every hour that our stores are open," says Gil Phipps, vice president of Our Brands. "Through innovation, we are committed to introducing new items monthly that give our customers a wide selection of choices and price points and always guaranteed quality."

The foods in Our Brands, such as Kroger, Private Selection, Simple Truth, Simple Truth Organic and HemisFares, are specifically designed, rigorously tested and consistently evaluated by a team of chefs, food scientists and culinary experts.

New to the Our Brands portfolio is Simple Truth Low Cow Lite Ice Cream, which is low calorie (240-280 calories per pint) and high in protein (24 grams per pint). Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate, Lemon Cake, Mint Chocolate Chip, Sea Salt Caramel and Vanilla Bean.