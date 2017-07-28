Toosum Healthy Foods Acquires KUTOA

Seattle, Wa.-based Toosum Healthy Foods, LLC, acquired the Austin, Texas-based health bar brand KUTOA.

Since 2014, Toosum has offered 100-calorie, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan oatmeal bars to a growing audience. However, the company was ready to expand its presence, according to a news release announcing the acquisition.

“We are committed to only providing top quality products made with wholesome ingredients,” said Toosum founder Peter Guyer. “By working with KUTOA, we’re able to meet these standards while gaining access to more sales channels, lowering the cost of goods and increasing profits of both brands.”

KUTOA’s creations look to make an impact in the lives of children around the world. For every bar that’s purchased, KUTOA provides micro- and macro-nutrient dense foods to children in need.

Joey Grassia, founder and ceo of KUTOA, said he’s excited for the six-year-old brand’s next chapter.

"Toosum shares many of the core values that have guided KUTOA,” he said. “With their resources and our combined synergies, I am confident that they are the best partner to continue our mission and grow the brand.”

KUTOA offers five different bars that are non-GMO verified, vegan, and free of gluten, dairy, soy, wheat, preservatives and added sugar.

“We are passionate about being a vehicle for raising the nutrition standards of everyone, everywhere,” Guyer said. “We’re looking forward to helping KUTOA reach even more malnourished children in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Toosum products can be found at Raley’s stores throughout California and Nevada, independent retailers nationwide and through various e-commerce retailers. KUTOA Health Bars are currently distributed nationwide in a variety of online and offline channels.