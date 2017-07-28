Hawaiian Host Matcha Macs

Hawaiian Host’s new Matcha Macs combine three ingredients: white chocolate, premium Matcha and whole roasted macadamias. To create a decadent flavor profile, Hawaiian Host blended finely-ground Matcha tea leaves with its creamy white chocolate, which is then poured over whole, roasted macadamia nuts.

Currently available only in Hawaii only, Matcha Macs are come in a 2-piece bar (S.R.P.: $1.09) or 3.5-ounce gift box.