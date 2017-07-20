Smoothies With More

Juice store retailer Jamba, Inc., Frisco, Texas, enters summer with two new watermelon smoothies: the Poolside Fit, pre-boosted with collagen; and the Watermelon Breeze.

“At Jamba, we’re focused on providing our guests with high quality solutions to feel and look their best. Our new Poolside Fit and Watermelon Breeze smoothies offer a balance of intense flavor, whole-food nutrition, and fun,” says Laurie Winward, Jamba Juice vice president of culinary innovation.

Winward says collagen, a protein with many benefits, is most commonly promoted for its ability to produce glowing skin and healthy joints. Widely known as a cosmetic supplement in the beauty industry, collagen use is now trending as a consumable supplement.

Jamba Juice says watermelon, the primary ingredient in both summer smoothies, is a rich source of the antioxidant lycopene. The Poolside Fit smoothie is blended with watermelon and cucumber, for added hydration.

The two new smoothies, blended with whole fruits and vegetables include:

Poolside Fit with Collagen Boost – Watermelon juice blend, cucumber, lemon, strawberry, peach, collagen.

Watermelon Breeze – Watermelon juice blend, strawberry, raspberry sherbet, pineapple.

