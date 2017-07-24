Polyphenol Power

Zone Labs, Peabody, Mass., introduces ZoneRx Bars, the first items in a new ZoneRx line.

In 1992, Zone Labs President Dr. Barry Sears developed a high-protein nutrition bar that was balanced with low glycemic carbohydrates to help stabilize blood sugar levels. Officials say new ZoneRx Bars are the first to support both blood and gut hormones with high-dose polyphenols. This same technology will extend to other ZoneRx offerings.

Sears says each ZoneRx Bar—debuting in a Chocolate variety—contains MaquiRx and CacaoRx extracts that provide 375mg of polyphenols to help reduce inflammation in both the blood and gut. The bars also feature prebiotics for improved appetite control and gut health support; and 16g of protein balanced with low-glycemic carbohydrates for stable blood sugar control.

Dr. Sears says ZoneRx Bars use “Controlled Release Nutrition,” a precise combination of protein, low-glycemic carbohydrates, and fat to help stabilize insulin levels, maintain peak mental alertness, while controlling satiety. Additionally, he says no other bar contains these same levels of polyphenols required for optimal hormonal control to maximize satiety.

“The key to losing excess body fat is continual calorie restriction without hunger,” Dr. Sears explains.

