Anheuser-Busch Developments New Partnership

Anheuser-Busch announced its acquisition of Hiball, maker of the category-leading organic energy drinks and sparkling energy waters by the same name, as well as Alta Palla ("high ball" in Italian), a brand of organic sparkling juices and sparkling waters. Hiball's success in the energy and sparkling water categories – two of the fastest-growing categories in the beverage industry – will further deepen A-B's investments in the no-alcohol sector. Hiball Energy and Alta Palla, Hiball's two signature brands, will benefit from Anheuser-Busch's brand-building experience, its amazing wholesaler network, and its operational expertise.

Hiball's founders and team pioneered the category of natural, organic energy drinks aimed at consumers who want the boost of energy, with less or no sugar, and organic ingredients. Hiball's energy drinks and sparkling energy waters are made with a proprietary, organic-certified energy blend, consisting of caffeine, guarana, and ginseng. Hiball's products target some of the most important trends in the beverage space today, including health and wellness, natural and sustainably-sourced ingredients, energy-boosting products, and attractive, aspirational brands.

Hiball was formed in 2005 when its founder and president, Todd Berardi, began selling the company's signature energy drinks out of the back of his car. The company, which now has 20 employees, is still driven by a small team of very passionate people who eat, sleep and drink Hiball Energy and Alta Palla. The company continues to aspire to reach an expanding audience of people who want quality ingredients. Following the close of the acquisition, Todd, his wife Alyssa Warnock, Hiball's Creative Director and Designer who designed all the branding and packaging, and Dan Craytor, VP of Business Development, will continue to lead and manage the business.