Synergy Flavors: Growing Flavor Business

A growing business means literal growth for Synergy Flavors, a leading global supplier of flavors, extracts and essences based in Wauconda, Ill.

Officials expect by June 2018 to complete a 40,000-square-foot building on the company’s corporate campus. The building will include additional office and lab space to support the additional work space needed to foster the company increase in size, data and materials.

Key highlights of the expansion:

• Campus to grow to 260+ employees in three years

• Silver LEED certification

• Campus expansion to 200,000-square-feet total upon completion of addition

• Potential for up to 50 new jobs locally in Chicago area

“Our rapid growth is a testament to our dedication to our customers, our employees and our shareholders, and we are excited to continue that growth in Wauconda. We are looking forward to expanding our facilities and continuing to hire new team members to further our robust growth and continue on a path of leadership in our industry,” says Rod Sowders, Synergy Flavors chief executive officer. “The new, state-of-the-art building aligns with our company’s vision and future growth plans, and will help ensure the company has the people, technology and tools in place to take Synergy Flavors in to the future.”

Synergy’s portfolio includes sweet, savory, and dairy flavors; coffee extracts and essences, herb and botanical essences, fruit and vegetable essences and pure vanilla extract.

Visit www.synergytaste.com for more details.