La Terra Fina Expands Management

On the heels of the launch of its new summer-inspired dips and spreads, La Terra Fina is expanding its management team to include three new growth-driving roles. Ryan Salapa joins the company as director of retail sales, Chhaya Bhatia as brand manager, and Kim Park as club sales manager. All three hires will play a crucial role in La Terra Fina’s upcoming plans, which will be announced later this summer.



With extensive experience in sales and brand management, the team will work to expand product distribution and evolve La Terra Fina’s existing product line, developing an increasing number of hand-crafted products made with clean ingredients, with the goal of making home entertaining with delicious gourmet food convenient and accessible.



Ryan Salapa assumes the role of director of retail sales, to drive La Terra Fina’s distribution and growth. Salapa will apply his extensive retail sales and management experience from Nestlé where he oversaw the Roundy’s, Kroger, Piggly Wiggly and Publix accounts. In those roles, he led significant sales increases.



Chhaya Bhatia, brand manager, joins the company to lead retail brand growth, working closely with the director of brand development. With more than 8 years’ experience in growing companies and brands, most recently Bhatia has successfully driven innovation and presence for one of Unilever’s top brands. Among her many successes, she created a database of over 6 million consumers through mobile activation and turned around a local Indian Unilever brand, utilizing media and trade interventions to achieve double-digit growth for a mature brand.



Kim Park brings more than 10 years’ experience in developing products and brands within the Costco environment. Park will work closely with the marketing, R&D and sales teams to drive brand growth and innovation for La Terra Fina’s club sales.