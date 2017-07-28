Snacks & Appetizers

Red Vines Made Simple

Red Vines Made Simple contains five simple non-GMO ingredient

July 28, 2017
The latest twist on Red Vines’ 100-year-old artisanal licorice tradition, RED VINES Made Simple contains five simple non-GMO ingredients: real sugar, wheat flour, citric acid, a blend of natural berry flavors, and radish extract added for color. 

Each Made Simple twist mimics the taste of Original Red®.
 
Consumers also can experience the fat-free, preservative-free, distinctive chewiness of Original Red Vines. 

