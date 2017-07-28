noosa yoghurt mates
noosa yoghurt introduced a premium mix-ins product called mates
July 28, 2017
No Comments
noosa yoghurt introduced a premium mix-ins product called mates.
The indulgent flavors are reminiscent of French toast, candy bars and ice cream.
The product line dovetails with each depart: breakfast, an afternoon snacks or a dessert alternative.
The five flavors include:
Coconut Almond Chocolate
Banana Chocolate Peanut
Honey Cranberry Almond
Honey Pretzel Peanut
Maple Ginger
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.