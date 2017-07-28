Product of the DayDairy

noosa yoghurt mates

noosa yoghurt introduced a premium mix-ins product called mates

July 28, 2017
noosa yoghurt introduced a premium mix-ins product called mates. 

The indulgent flavors are reminiscent of French toast, candy bars and ice cream.

The product line dovetails with each depart: breakfast, an afternoon snacks or a dessert alternative. 

The five flavors include:

Coconut Almond Chocolate   
Banana Chocolate Peanut 
Honey Cranberry Almond 
Honey Pretzel Peanut 
Maple Ginger 

