Retro Glass Bottle

Commemorating its 40th year in business, sparkling water pioneer Crystal Geyser® Water Company has announced the re-introduction of its classic glass bottle of Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. Proudly sourced and bottled in California, it speaks to the company’s future and legacy of purity, quality and family traditions. It will be available for purchase in 12-ounce and one-liter bottles starting this summer.

Crystal Geyser Water Company was founded in 1977 by Peter Gordon and Leo Soong, who searched extensively for years to find the “perfect water.” They discovered it in the famed Napa Valley, known for its wines and volcanic geysers. In 1981, the entrepreneurial duo was the first to introduce sparkling flavored mineral waters to the U.S. market. Gordon and Soong attribute the product’s success to the water itself, which comes entirely from private, protected and licensed sources in the state of California.

Flavored Crystal Geyser Sparkling Waters are enhanced with natural essences of fresh fruit. The essences are extracted to preserve the delicate aromas and flavor. There aren’t any artificial flavors or sweeteners added. Flavors include lime, lemon, orange, mixed berry, peach and pineapple-mango.

“For our founders, finding the best tasting water in the world was only just the beginning,” says Judy Yee, Crystal Geyser EVP of marketing and innovation. “For 40 years, we’ve brought people together. We’ve been at your table, sharing in the big celebrations and the everyday moments in between. We’re proud of our products and our team, but at the end of the day, we believe it’s the shared joy and connection with others that puts a little extra sparkle in our lives.”

Over the years, Crystal Geyser has maintained its sparkling water operations in Napa Valley’s Calistoga. The company plans to open a production facility in Mt. Shasta. The company employs over 120 people, many of whom have been with the company for decades.

The company is celebrating its 40-year anniversary with new campaigns, community partnerships, and events throughout the year. Find out what’s happening on Facebook and Instagram or join the conversation at #EssenceofLife and #CrystalGeyserSparkling.