MGP: Plant Power

Whether replicating beef, pork, poultry, or even seafood, MGP’s TruTex® textured wheat proteins are ideal for creating a variety of tasty veggie burgers that are rich in protein.

“MGP is proud to offer 100% domestic plant-based textured proteins to help meet growing demand for vegan and vegetarian products,” says Mike Buttshaw, vice president of ingredients sales and marketing. “These superb, increasingly popular ingredients are sourced from the best non-GMO wheat grown in America’s heartland.

“Customers also benefit from knowing that MGP possesses significant experience and expertise in texturizing wheat protein into multiple sizes, shapes and colors to match specific types of applications. Therefore, they can rely on us for a wide range of choices that are not only exceptionally pleasing in quality, taste and functionality, but also align perfectly with the development of sustainable alternatives to meat protein.”

When hydrated, TruTex takes on the appearance and texture of meat as the result of its unique qualities. These include a fibrous structure identical to chicken and pulled pork, for instance, as well as selections that resemble crumbled beef and are just right for producing beef-like patties and/or Sloppy Joe mixes. TruTex also has a neutral flavor profile with no unpleasant aftertaste, requiring less flavoring in product formulations.

TruTex also has excellent functional qualities that result in increased yields and reduced formulation costs for food manufacturers. These—along with its neutral flavor profile and textural integrity that holds up exceptionally well during processing—provide outstanding advantages compared to other plant-based textured proteins.

Sizes and shapes in which MGP’s TruTex is available include shreds, flakes and small particles. Depending on type, it is offered in up to three different colors: light tan, caramel and dark caramel.

For additional details about the TruTex line of textured plant-based proteins visit mgpingredients.com/trutex.

