Naughty or Nice Candy Canes

Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw's Candies, announced this coming holiday season's limited edition flavor: the Naughty or Nice Cane.

Hammond's Candies makes nearly seven million jumbo 1.75-ounce candy canes by hand each year. In addition to its 25 standard flavors, which include traditional peppermint, natural versions and even varieties with cream centers, Hammond's introduces a limited edition holiday flavor each year.

This year's Naughty or Nice Canes each come with the same look – red with white and black pinstripes - but some are flavored a "nice" strawberry and some are flavored "naughty" black licorice. A festive hangtag informs snackers that they won't know which mystery flavor they've received — and which of Santa's lists they've made — until they start consuming the candy cane.