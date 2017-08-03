Naughty or Nice Candy Canes
Hammond's Brands reveals 2017's limited edition flavor
Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw's Candies, announced this coming holiday season's limited edition flavor: the Naughty or Nice Cane.
Hammond's Candies makes nearly seven million jumbo 1.75-ounce candy canes by hand each year. In addition to its 25 standard flavors, which include traditional peppermint, natural versions and even varieties with cream centers, Hammond's introduces a limited edition holiday flavor each year.
This year's Naughty or Nice Canes each come with the same look – red with white and black pinstripes - but some are flavored a "nice" strawberry and some are flavored "naughty" black licorice. A festive hangtag informs snackers that they won't know which mystery flavor they've received — and which of Santa's lists they've made — until they start consuming the candy cane.
