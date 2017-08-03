Estrella Jalisco Foil Top Can

Just sixteen months after its US launch, Estrella Jalisco, an authentic Mexican beer with more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, introduced an innovative packaging elements in the canned beer category: a new foil top seal. The new red seal packaging, featuring the Estrella Jalisco star, gives the can a premium look that emphasizes the brand's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its product and raises the bar within the Mexican Imports category as well as within the beer industry.

"We take pride in the quality and heritage of Estrella Jalisco, and strive to ensure that our consumers have an excellent experience when consuming our carefully crafted brew," said Yonathan Bendesky, Brand Director for Anheuser-Busch, Mexican Imports. "The foil top is a threefold opportunity for us: the innovation adds a premium element to our consumer's experience, it allows our brand to differentiate itself in the marketplace, and it introduces an upgrade within the canned beer category."

Estrella Jalisco is launching the foil top seal at a time of significant growth in the canned beer space. According to the Beer Institute, more than 55% of beers consumed in the United States are served in cans and that number continues to rise as more brands package their product in cans. Estrella Jalisco is embracing and upgrading that trend by providing the protective seal onto its 24-ounce cans.