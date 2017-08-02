Since its 2005 introduction, Coca-Cola Zero™ has refreshed hundreds of millions of fans across America with its real Coca-Cola taste and zero calories. From its US introduction into the Coca-Cola® trademark brand portfolio to its global expansion, the brand is sold in nearly 160 countries around the world.

Now, through in-house innovation and extensive market testing, Coca-Cola Zero is getting a new name, new look and even more taste. The no-calorie fan favorite will deliver an even better-tasting recipe and now be called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

“More than 10 years ago, we launched Coca-Cola Zero with a revolutionary recipe that gave fans real Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories. The brand grew strongly after its launch and gained millions of loyal fans over time, but we recognized an opportunity to give the brand another boost and to encourage more Coca-Cola fans to try a great-tasting zero-sugar product,” said Stuart Kronauge, business unit president, USA Operations and senior vice president, Marketing, Coca-Cola North America.

“We’ve used our in-house innovation capabilities to make the great taste of Coke Zero even better and a lot like a Coke. To achieve this, we optimized the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste in the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe. It’s delicious, refreshing and our best-tasting zero-sugar Coca-Cola yet,” Kronauge continued.

As the company continues to create new beverages and evolve its recipes, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar represents the company’s latest zero-sugar product innovation. It joins a roster of nearly 250 other no- and low-calorie beverages offered in the US.

With more Coke Zero fans in the US than in any other market in the world, consumer testing of the new recipe was conducted for over a year.

“We’re confident our new and improved Coke Zero Sugar recipe delivers a great taste that Coke Zero fans in the US will love. We also hope that people who love the unforgettable taste of Coca-Cola, but want less sugar, will try it and enjoy,” Kronauge added.

Along with the improved recipe and taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will have a new design that looks more like Coca-Cola. The updated package design will feature the iconic red Coca-Cola disc - a signature brand image synonymous with great taste - against the familiar black background known by loyal Coke Zero fans. In addition, the design prominently features “zero sugar” text to emphasize the drink does not contain sugar.

These packaging changes support the company’s “One Brand” strategy to bring its Coca-Cola portfolio of beverages together as a single trademark brand to show fans we have a Coca-Cola for everyone. The changes also support the company’s continued efforts to increase promotion of no- and low-sugar Coca-Cola options to help people looking to reduce their consumption of added sugars.