In 2016, Organic Valley introduced its organic flavored half & half—a wholesome and real-dairy alternative to oil-based, artificial coffee creamers. The company recently introduced Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half. The new flavor will now complement its plain, hazelnut and French vanilla flavors in dairy cases from coast to coast.

Organic Valley's newest addition will be the first organic sweet cream half & half available in the United States. Coffee drinkers looking to cut down on sugar will also be pleased that this half & half has 30% less sugar than leading competitors' products.

Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half contains only four ingredients: real cream and milk, fair trade unrefined cane sugar, and vanilla. Like all Organic Valley dairy products, the Sweet Cream Half & Half is produced from the milk of cows that are raised on the lush, green pastures of Organic Valley family farms without the use of GMOs, antibiotics, synthetic hormones, or toxic pesticides. It is also completely free of artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils.

Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half will be available in August 2017 at Whole Foods Markets nationwide and some additional retailers, with a SRP of $3.49.