How to Weed Through the Clutter of New Product Introductions
2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Lynn Dornblaser, David Jago, Mintel
Speakers:
Lynn Dornblaser
David Jago
Directors, Innovation & Insight
Mintel
It is more challenging than ever to identify winning new product concepts: Product proliferation, shifts in channels and distribution, and market and category fragmentation make for a very complex environment.
But new products still drive growth, and it’s more important than ever to find those successful new product ideas. We’ll look at what is happening in the market and what consumers are thinking and saying to help you unlock the secrets to new product success, unleash the power of your brands, and transform your portfolio and the categories in which you compete.
