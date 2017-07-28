Kemin: Protect Fresh Color

Kemin Industries, a leading provider of shelf-life extension and food safety solutions for food and beverage industries, has added a new color protection simulator to its website for the North America Food Technologies division.

The new digital slider tool illustrates color loss over time in an 80/20 fresh ground beef. It allows users to compare various antioxidants and see the protection that could be achieved by adding a Kemin antioxidant solution.

“We developed the color protection simulator so the industry could utilize the easily accessible tool to visually see the process of color degradation and how various plant extracts can protect and extend color,” says Courtney Schwartz, senior marketing communications manager for Food Technologies. “The calculator highlights the color degradation process from day one through day 10, and showcases results of untreated protein versus several antioxidant solutions. This tool can help manufacturers determine the optimal antioxidant solution to meet their desired shelf life needs.”

The color protection simulator showcases the following Kemin antioxidant solutions:

•Fortium® R: A complete line of rosemary extract-based antioxidants designed for maximum effectiveness against color and flavor degradation. These products provide a consumer-friendly alternative to traditionally used synthetic antioxidants such as Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) or Tertiary-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ).

•Fortium® RGT: A versatile and proprietary blend of rosemary and green tea extracts that extend shelf-life. This blend provides superior antioxidant protection without negatively impacting flavor, color and odor profiles. When treated on an equal cost basis, a rosemary/green tea extract combination is a more effective consumer-friendly solution than rosemary or green tea extracts alone.

•NaturFORT® ARGT: A unique blend of acerola, rosemary and green tea extracts that provides optimal color and flavor shelf-life extension of meat and poultry products. Acerola cherry powder from Kemin is an extract which is high in the natural form of ascorbic acid, which helps protect the color of a variety of food and beverage products. Acerola extract is also well known in the meat and poultry industry for its cure-accelerating abilities in conjunction with a curing agent.

In today’s highly competitive marketplace, Kemin provides food processors, manufacturers and formulators the ability to reduce costs, control inventory and meet demand, all while providing the visual appeal and flavor protection consumers demand.

Try the new simulator today.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin (www.kemin.com) has been dedicated to using applied science to improve the quality of life for over half a century. As a global company touching 3.6 billion people every day with its products, Kemin is committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products to feed a growing population and be a resource for others in need.

Committed to feed and food safety, Kemin maintains top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities where over 500 specialty ingredients are made for humans and animals in the global feed and food industries, as well as the health, nutrition and beauty markets. The company provides product solutions and options to customers in more than 120 countries.

A privately held, family owned and operated company, Kemin has more than 2,000 global employees and operates in 90 countries including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.