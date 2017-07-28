iTi Tropicals: On-Trend Benefits

What’s your passion? Sports? Yoga? Fruit? iTi Tropicals food researchers are passionate about living well and experiencing all life has to offer; especially tropical fruits from around the world! Since 1988, iTi, Lawrenceville, N.J., has imported the highest quality tropical and exotic fruit purees and concentrates in the world.

One fruit we are particularly passionate about is passionfruit. This exceptional fruit originates from South America. Passionfruit is a small, spherical-shaped fruit that varies in purple or yellow coloring. Its protective outer skin encompasses a tart, seed-filled juice that pairs well with just about anything.

This indulgent fruit is rising in popularity among consumers and growing in recognition as a marketable ingredient for food and beverage brands. You may have heard or seen passionfruit referred to by other names, depending on your geographic location. Different names for passionfruit include: Parcha, Maracuja, and Lillko’i.

It offers more than just a great taste; it has nutritional value as well. Passionfruit juice is high in Vitamin A and antioxidants in the form of phytochemicals, such as carotenoids and polyphenols.

iTi Tropicals products come in pack sizes ranging from 5 gallon pails and 55 gallon drums to 220 gallon drums. With expertise in quality assurance and product development, iTi Tropicals’ in-house food scientists can help customers with new passionfruit product applications.

Visit http://ititropicals.com/applications/passionfruit-uses for a wide range of sweet and savory food and beverage product applications—all featuring passionfruit.