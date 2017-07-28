Sports Performance

Clinical experts at the 14th Annual ISSN Conference learned how the scientifically studied ingredients Cognizin® Citicoline and Setria® Performance Blend may give athletes of all types a competitive edge.

The conference ran this June 22-24, 2017, in Phoenix.

Results from a new study on Setria® Performance Blend were presented by Dr. Darryn S. Willoughby, Baylor Health and Human Performance Professor. That presentation was titled, “Role of L-Citrulline and Glutathione as an Ergogenic Aid: Effects on Muscle Strength and Mass in Response to Resistance Training.”

Setria® Performance Blend, a patent-pending mix of L-Citrulline and glutathione that enhances production of nitric oxide (NO), an important chemical compound for proper functioning of the body’s circulatory system, plus removal of ammonia and lactate.

Dr. Willoughby outlined how Setria® Performance Blend provides a valuable ergogenic effect to build muscle mass, accompanied by an increase in muscle strength. His presentation also covered:

• How Setria® Performance Blend significantly increased lean muscle mass compared with placebo, suggesting a possible mechanism for raising muscle synthetic response.

• The significant correlation between muscle mass and strength when taking Setria® Performance Blend.*

Dr. Deborah Yurgelun-Todd and Dr. Perry Renshaw presented “Get Your Head in the Game: Citicoline’s Impact on Brain Health, Focus and Concentration” on Saturday, June 24. The session reviewed ways that Cognizin® Citicoline, a nutrient especially vital to brain health, have been shown to help improve attention, focus and concentration.

Drs. Yurgelun-Todd and Renshaw, expert researchers at The Brain Institute at the University of Utah, helped attendees understand:

• What is Cognizin® Citicoline and how does it power and strengthen the brain?

• What are the natural sources of citicoline and why aren’t we getting enough?

• What are best practices to improve overall brain health with Cognizin® Citicoline?

About ISSN

The International Society of Sports Nutrition is recognized as the only not-for-profit academic-based society dedicated to sports nutrition and growing the science of applied nutrition. The ISSN conferences, tutorials, lectures and courses have been recognized (vis a vis attaining continuing education credits) by the American Dietetic Association (aka AND), National Strength and Conditioning Association, American College of Sports Medicine, American Council on Exercise, American Physical Therapy Association, National Association of Athletic Trainers and other organizations as well. Members of these organizations can earn continuing education credits by attending ISSN Conferences and Symposia. The ISSN is also recognized by many Universities as offering the latest, cutting edge and non-biased information about the science and application of sports nutrition and supplements. For more information, visit www.sportsnutritionsociety.org.

About Setria® Performance Blend

Setria® Performance Blend is a new, branded, patent-pending blend of L-citrulline and Setria® glutathione – Kyowa’s Setria® Performance Blend. Studies have shown that this blend produces NO twice as effectively, and sustains NO levels in the bloodstream twice as long as comparable doses of L-Arginine or L-Citrulline.

Setria® Performance Blend may:

• Support NO levels post-workout*

• Sustain NO levels post-workout*

• Aid in vasodilation to help fuel muscles*

For more information about Setria® Performance Blend and Setria® Glutathione, visit setriaglutathione.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of Citicoline, a natural substance found in every cell of the body and especially vital to brain health.* Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention and recall. Cognizin is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure and allergen-free.

For more information on Cognizin, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko U.S.A.

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including Cognizin® Citicoline, Lumistor® L-Hydroxyproline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine.

For more information visit Kyowa-USA.com.