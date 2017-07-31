Hormel Foods On-The-Go Snacks

The makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® deli meats announced four new all natural deli meat snacks, paired with cheddar or pepper jack cheese and a dark-chocolate confection.

The addition of on-the-go snacks expands the Hormel® Natural Choice® branded product portfolio, which includes a variety of 100% natural deli meats and bacons made without artificial preservatives or ingredients.

Hormel™ Natural Choice™ snacks are available in four flavor-packed choices. The 2-ounce packs (MSRP $1.50-$2.00) include 9 to 10 grams of protein each and are available in stores nationwide.

Over-Roasted Turkey Breast – Paired with mild white cheddar cheese and dark chocolate-covered pretzels.

Honey Ham – Paired with mild white cheddar cheese and dark chocolate-covered pretzels.

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast – Paired with pepper jack cheese and dark chocolate-covered blueberries

Oven-Roasted Chicken – Paired with mild white cheddar cheese and dark chocolate-covered almonds.