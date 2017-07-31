fairlife SuperKids Ultra-Filtered Milk with DHA Omega-3
fairlife expands its portfolio of beverages rich in protein and calcium with less sugar, and never any lactose
Health and wellness company fairlife, LLC disrupts the dairy category once again with the introduction of fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk and fairlife® SuperKids™ Chocolate ultra-filtered milk. With 125mg of DHA Omega-3 per serving, 12 grams of protein, 35% of the daily value of calcium and no lactose the new product is now rolling out nationwide.
fairlife® SuperKids™ has 125mg of DHA, compared to the leading DHA omega-3 milk which has 32mg. Learn more about fairlife® SuperKids™ nutritional value below and see how your milk stacks up to fairlife's with our product comparison tool.
The addition of DHA paired with fairlife's unique patented cold-filtration process provides consumers and their families with another high quality value-added milk that tastes great. The farms of fairlife lead the industry with their commitment to milk quality, animal care, and environmental sustainability.
Superior Nutrition Paired with Superior Farming
fairlife® SuperKids™ and the rest of the fairlife products are produced by a co-op of family-owned dairy farms, Select Milk Producers, who believe that producing better milk means doing it in a better way. Dedicated to milk quality, top notch animal care practices and environmental sustainability, they lead the industry in a way that's better for cows, better for the planet and better for people. fairlife is fully traceable back to the dairies the milk comes from, providing unparalleled safety reassurance.
fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk is available in a 52-ounce bottle for $4.49 SRP or in 8-ounce four packs at $5.99 MSRP.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.