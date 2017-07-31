fairlife SuperKids Ultra-Filtered Milk with DHA Omega-3

Health and wellness company fairlife, LLC disrupts the dairy category once again with the introduction of fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk and fairlife® SuperKids™ Chocolate ultra-filtered milk. With 125mg of DHA Omega-3 per serving, 12 grams of protein, 35% of the daily value of calcium and no lactose the new product is now rolling out nationwide.

fairlife® SuperKids™ has 125mg of DHA, compared to the leading DHA omega-3 milk which has 32mg. Learn more about fairlife® SuperKids™ nutritional value below and see how your milk stacks up to fairlife's with our product comparison tool.

The addition of DHA paired with fairlife's unique patented cold-filtration process provides consumers and their families with another high quality value-added milk that tastes great. The farms of fairlife lead the industry with their commitment to milk quality, animal care, and environmental sustainability.

Superior Nutrition Paired with Superior Farming

fairlife® SuperKids™ and the rest of the fairlife products are produced by a co-op of family-owned dairy farms, Select Milk Producers, who believe that producing better milk means doing it in a better way. Dedicated to milk quality, top notch animal care practices and environmental sustainability, they lead the industry in a way that's better for cows, better for the planet and better for people. fairlife is fully traceable back to the dairies the milk comes from, providing unparalleled safety reassurance.

fairlife® SuperKids™ ultra-filtered milk is available in a 52-ounce bottle for $4.49 SRP or in 8-ounce four packs at $5.99 MSRP.