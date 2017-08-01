All-Temperature Adhesive For Refrigerated, Frozen Foods

Drawing on its expertise in hot-melt adhesive technology, Mactac® Performance Adhesives Group (www.mactac.com) has launched the first products in its revolutionary all-temperature CHILL AT™ product line.

The new product line first debuted last fall at Labelexpo Americas 2016. Unique to the current labeling market, the innovative all-temperature CHILL AT adhesive was custom-engineered specifically for any temperature label application – including challenging cold temperature applications.

While most pressure-sensitive adhesives take longer to bond in cold temperature conditions, the hot-melt CHILL AT adheres extremely well between temperatures of 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to room temperature.

“With an exceptionally versatile temperature range of -65 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, CHILL AT was designed to stick quickly and stay in place as needed to meet the demands of virtually any temperature application,” says Kathy Magyar, senior marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives. “Because of its high-performing attributes, CHILL AT is an ideal off-the-shelf, all-in-one product for a wide variety of label applications – so you can do more, with less.”

From food and beverage packaging to short-term shipping applications, CHILL AT adheres well to low-surface energy substrates such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polystyrene, polypropylene, paper and corrugate.