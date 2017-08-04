Kicktail Energy Mixersa

Kicktail Energy Mixers now offers its self-titled line of cocktail mixers. Kicktail Energy Mixers are classic cocktail mixers made with natural flavors and added caffeine, taurine and B vitamins for an extra kick, the company says.

The lineup is available in six flavors: Cranberry, Lemon-Line, Cola, Tonic Water, Club Soda and Ginger Beer. A six-pack of Kicktail Mixers has a suggested retail price of $13.99 in select markets.