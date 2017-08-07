Barley Super Grain

Australian natural foods company, Freedom Foods Group, has partnered with Kroger supermarkets nationwide to launch a new range of products using a unique, non-GMO Australian barley grain that promotes better gut nutrition. The Barley+ Toasted Muesli and Snack Bar range is the only product available in the US featuring the superior Australian wholegrain, BARLEYmax™, which has been studied for over three decades by the country’s leading research organization, CSIRO.

Less than a third of US adults eat the recommended 3-ounce servings of grain foods a day. Barley+ makes it easy to achieve the recommended amount, as just one serving of Barley+ Toasted Muesli delivers almost 2-ounce equivalents of whole grains, nearly two-thirds of the recommended daily intake.

In addition, an independent consumer research study commissioned by Freedom Foods Group noted statistically significant reductions in body weight, body fat and body mass index (BMI), and decreased feelings of anger when test subjects committed to a 28-day Barley+ Nutrition and Lifestyle Reboot Program; a by-product of good nutrition and lifestyle. Next, Freedom Foods proposes to support a rigorous University-based randomized controlled trial to further validate these results.