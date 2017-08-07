Single-Serve Wine Cans

Francis Ford Coppola Winery released its popular Diamond Collection white wines in cans. The winery added three premium quality Diamond Collection whites – Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc – to its flagship portfolio.

In 2002, the winery began producing canned wine, and in 2004 debuted stylish Sofia Minis (187ml mini aluminum cans filled with Sofia Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine), in an effort to make premium wine more accessible. Over the years, the canned phenomenon grew rapidly as other producers entered the category and consumers flocked to the single-serve options for their convenience and portability.

The move updates the canned still wine category by bringing an elevated level of quality and authenticity to the segment. The 250ml cans are available in a portable and lightweight 4-pack that's environmentally friendly and recyclable.