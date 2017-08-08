Snacks & Appetizers

Lily’s Sweets flavors

The new chocolate bars are sweetened with stevia

Lilys_900
August 8, 2017
KEYWORDS chocolate / sweet treats / vegan food
Reprints
No Comments

Lily's Sweets introduced two new flavors to its lineup of stevia-sweetened chocolate bars.

The Caramelized & Salted Milk Chocolate Bar features buttery caramel flavors and is made with creamy rBST-free milk, resulting in a silky-smooth bar with 40% cocoa content with 25 percent fewer calories than conventional milk chocolate.

The Dark Salted Almond Chocolate Bar is vegan and packed with crunchy, dry-roasted almonds blended with 70 percent cocoa and sea salt for a not-too-sweet option.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.