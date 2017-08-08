Lily’s Sweets flavors
The new chocolate bars are sweetened with stevia
Lily's Sweets introduced two new flavors to its lineup of stevia-sweetened chocolate bars.
The Caramelized & Salted Milk Chocolate Bar features buttery caramel flavors and is made with creamy rBST-free milk, resulting in a silky-smooth bar with 40% cocoa content with 25 percent fewer calories than conventional milk chocolate.
The Dark Salted Almond Chocolate Bar is vegan and packed with crunchy, dry-roasted almonds blended with 70 percent cocoa and sea salt for a not-too-sweet option.
