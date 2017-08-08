Kohler Butterscotch Hop

Kohler Original Recipe Chocolates added Butterscotch Hop to its collection of gourmet chocolates. The confection is comprised of a smooth, creamy butterscotch filling surrounded by a custom blend of premium chocolate, bringing diversity to the chocolate line in its distinct design and flavor profile.

The asymmetrically-shaped gem is architectural in its angular design. The butterscotch notes are complemented by the golden tones airbrushed by hand on the exterior shell.

Each chocolate variety in the KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates collection fuse classic culinary techniques, art and design. They’re created at Destination Kohler, the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort-hotel, owned and operated by Kohler Co.

Butterscotch Hop will be available in 4-piece ($9.99), 9-piece ($19.99) and 32-piece boxes.