Mamie’s Pies, San Rafael, Calif., produces unbaked, handheld “pocket pies” that are shaped and sold frozen.

Available in Apple, Cherry and Strawberry year-round and Pumpkin in the fall, all are made using family recipes that hail from the owner’s New England roots.

“All of our pies are made with fresh New England fruit, and we moved production to Maine to be closer to the source,” says Kara Romanik, founder. “It’s farm to table with a stop in the freezer.”