Tyson Foods Streamlines Organization to Maximize Growth

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is streamlining its organization in support of a growth strategy announced earlier this year, the company reported today. The new structure is designed around the company’s segments of Beef, Pork, Chicken and Prepared Foods.

“A dynamic market demands we become more agile while focusing on consumers, customers and the businesses that deliver our revenue and profit,” said Tom Hayes, President and CEO of Tyson Foods. “This simple design creates individual responsibility for the performance of our segments to enable faster, better, decisions.”

Group presidents have been selected to lead Tyson’s segments end-to-end. Each will report directly to Hayes and be responsible for growth strategy, execution and developing world class teams in all product categories and customer channels that their segments serve. The changes will take effect immediately.

The executives selected to oversee the businesses include:

Sally Grimes – Group President, Prepared Foods

Doug Ramsey – Group President, Poultry

Noel White – Group President, Fresh Meats (Beef and Pork) & International

Tom Hayes’ other direct reports will continue to include:

Scott Rouse – Chief Customer Officer

Mary Oleksiuk – Chief Human Resources Officer

Scott Spradley – Chief Technology Officer

David Van Bebber – General Counsel

Dennis Leatherby – Chief Financial Officer

Justin Whitmore – Chief Sustainability Officer

George Chappelle, Chief Integration Officer, will continue to lead the integration of AdvancePierre Foods then transition to the role of Chief Operations Officer, Prepared Foods, reporting to Sally Grimes.

With these changes, Andy Callahan, president, North American Foodservice & International, and Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer, will be leaving the company. “On behalf of the board and management I would like to thank Andy and Monica for their hard work and valuable contributions to Tyson Foods, we wish them well,” said Hayes.

“We are excited about the direction in which Tyson Foods is headed and look forward to sharing our third quarter results on our earnings call scheduled for Monday, August 7,” said Hayes.

