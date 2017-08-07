Retail Market Trends

10 Ways Entrepreneurs Crush Innovation and What Big CPG Can Learn!

2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Carolina Fryer, Mission Field

NPC17_FRYER_900
August 7, 2017
KEYWORDS food conference / food innovations / food product development
Reprints
No Comments

Speaker:
Carolina Fryer
Managing Director
Mission Field

Pure and simple: Carolina Fryer’s passion is innovation with an entrepreneurial lens. After a decade in classic CPG Marketing (P&G, WhiteWave Foods) and having her own natural foods startup in Boulder, CO., Fryer led the Seed Group, an intrapreneurial innovation team within WWF. 

Today, as a Managing Director at Mission Field, a Denver based consultancy, she helps Fortune 500 CPG clients kickstart their internal innovation processes from ideation, strategy, prototyping and real-life battle testing at an entrepreneurial speed.

Learn more about the 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.