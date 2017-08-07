10 Ways Entrepreneurs Crush Innovation and What Big CPG Can Learn!

Speaker:

Carolina Fryer

Managing Director

Mission Field

Pure and simple: Carolina Fryer’s passion is innovation with an entrepreneurial lens. After a decade in classic CPG Marketing (P&G, WhiteWave Foods) and having her own natural foods startup in Boulder, CO., Fryer led the Seed Group, an intrapreneurial innovation team within WWF.

Today, as a Managing Director at Mission Field, a Denver based consultancy, she helps Fortune 500 CPG clients kickstart their internal innovation processes from ideation, strategy, prototyping and real-life battle testing at an entrepreneurial speed.



