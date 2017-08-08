Impactful by Design: How to Develop Packaging That Seriously Boosts Your Bottom Line

Moderator:

Steve Lamoureux

Senior VP — Design Solutions

Nielsen



What if we told you you can drive significant business growth without risky product launches, multi-million dollar advertising campaigns, or starting a discounting addiction?

You don’t hear many people waxing poetic about the incredible ROI of package design. What you do hear is that packaging changes are a risky, unpredictable, ill-advised business. Nielsen’s Design Impact Award Winners tell a different story—that there’s incredible business value to optimizing your packaging.This panel of Nielsen Design Impact Award winners—including both brand and agency representatives—will discuss their own best-in-class initiatives and explain what they do differently from their less successful peers, providing best practices to help all brands consistently maximize their return on design.

Learn more about the 2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference.