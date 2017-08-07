Amelia Bay: On-Trend Tastes

Amelia Bay, the premier provider of quality brewed tea, used the 2017 IFT show to showcase several of the hottest beverage trends—including Matcha green tea, iced teas with reduced or no added sugars, and cold brew coffee.

Attendees tasted some of the latest on-trend drinks and learned how beverage manufacturers can benefit from Amelia Bay’s brewing and formulation expertise. Amelia Bay offered visitors samples of the following great-tasting, on-trend, beverages—that also are premium brewed and organic:

•Organic Matcha green tea with pineapple and mango

Enhancing highly regarded Matcha, the new favorite of millennials and more, with tropical flavors

•Premium brewed organic lightly sweetened black tea

A better-for-you option with less added sugar meets consumer demand for great taste and fewer calories

•Premium brewed organic unsweetened tea

Even better-for-you, all the great brewed tea taste with no sugars or sweeteners

•Organic cold-brew coffee with caramel

The rapidly rising coffee market trend offering smooth rich taste and body, with classic caramel

“We encouraged those attendees interested in creating a new beverage brand or simply trying to reformulate for a cleaner label and more balanced flavor profile—to stop by and find out how we can help,” says John Harper Crandall, Amelia Bay’s vice president of sales. “Our advanced brewing technology method allows manufacturers to deliver both a clean label and a consistently high-quality product to meet the growing market. And while consumers are looking for clean labels, they also expect consistently good tasting and high-quality beverages. Amelia Bay uses advanced brewing technology with closed, continuous brewing and all-natural optimization methods to truly capture tea’s essential flavor profile in every batch.”

Crandall adds, “Our brewed liquid tea is not only clean, it is easy to use vs. batch steeping or working with instant tea powders, and can reduce batching times by up to 50%. Adding ‘brewed tea’ on your label differentiates your product in a crowded marketplace. So stop by our IFT booth #1826 and let us show how a clear, great-tasting, consistent, and stable brewed tea could be the next step for your current or emerging brand.”

Visit www.ameliabay.com for more information about Amelia Bay’s premium brewed tea and coffee solutions.

About Amelia Bay

Amelia Bay was founded in 1989 with the specific objective of developing new manufacturing technology that captures the true essence and taste of brewed tea and coffee. They are recognized as the industry leader for brewed liquid tea extracts that truly reflect the key elements of expertly brewed tea and coffee. Amelia Bay strives to be a one-stop destination for technological brewing and custom formulation that results in exceptional finished beverages set to customer specifications. All of Amelia Bay's products are brewed, blended, extracted and formulated in the USA.

