Dannon® added new Light & Fit® Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners and Light & Fit Regular Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners to its balanced variety of nutritious smart-calorie snack offerings. These new additions to the Dannon Light & Fit family of products are made with the sweetness of stevia leaf extract and cane sugar rather than artificial sweeteners, providing an option for those looking to avoid artificial ingredients in their diet.



As the number one brand in the light yogurt segment, Dannon Light & Fit understands that the ingredients on the label matter to consumers, especially millennials, with 39% switching from an artificial sweetener to an alternative low or no-calorie sweetener substitute. It’s why Light & Fit offers a wide variety of delectable snacks that are packed with nutrition, not a lot of calories – and with this latest innovation, no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or preservative ingredients, either.



Available in six varieties - Mixed Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Peach Mango, Coconut Cream and Vanilla — Light & Fit Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners is an anytime snack choice that fits into a healthy lifestyle. Made with real fruit, each flavor is nonfat, sweetened with stevia leaf extract and cane sugar, and has 90 calories, 13g of protein and 3g of fiber per 5.3-ounce serving.



Light & Fit Regular Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners is available in four flavors – Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla and Lemon Cream, so yogurt lovers looking for an alternative to Greek yogurt can enjoy the creamy, smooth flavors they desire, without the artificial sweeteners they don’t. All four varieties are nonfat and sweetened with stevia leaf extract and cane sugar, with 5g of protein and 80 calories per 5.3-ounce serving.



Light & Fit Greek Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners is available in 5.3-ounce single-serve containers for $1.39. Light & Fit Regular Nonfat Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners is available in 5.3-ounce serving four-packs for $2.59.