Innophos to Acquire Novel Ingredients

Innophos Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Novel Ingredients, a New Jersey-based provider of dietary supplement ingredient solutions primarily owned by GenNx360 Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Innophos will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Novel Ingredients for a total purchase price of $125 million (enterprise value), payable in cash. Innophos will fund the acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Innophos' earnings per share in the first year following the close of the transaction. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.