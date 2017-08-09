Rojo's Queso Dips, Salsa Varieties

Rojo's expanded its product portfolio with an all-new line of Queso Dips. A first for the company, the cheesy dips will be available in Salsa Con Queso and Queso Blanco varieties beginning in September, and are a convenient option. The cheesy innovations join the launch of three new salsa flavors — Pico de Gallo Salsa, Salsa Verde and Hatch Chile Salsa—crafted to complement Rojo's full assortment of restaurant-style products.

Rojo's Queso Dips and new artisanal salsas feature premium ingredients. The unparalleled freshness of its existing line remains distinct in the new innovations, further maintaining Rojo's commitment to creating versatile, fresh and flavorful salsas and dips.

Available in 12-ounce tubs, the new line of Queso Dips (SRP: $4.69) features two new varieties:

Salsa Con Queso — Tangy sour cream, creamy cotija & cream cheeses, mixed with fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers

Queso Blanco — Monterey Jack & cotija cheeses, combined with zesty green chiles and jalapenos

Rojo's newest salsa varieties are gluten-free and deliver on exceptional flavor, without adding unwanted fat or calories. Available in 14-ounce tubs, the new fresh cut salsas include:

Hatch Chile Salsa (Medium) — Authentic Hatch chiles combined with tomatoes, green chile and onions, at only ten calories per serving

Pico de Gallo (Medium) — Touting Anaheim and jalapeno peppers amidst tomatoes and onions, at only five calories per serving

Salsa Verde (Medium) — Tomatillo and onion, plus bell, jalapeno & serrano peppers, with green chile and cilantro make up this zesty dip, with only 15 calories per serving