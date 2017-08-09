Clover Sonoma Organic Whole Milk Greek, Yogurts

Clover Sonoma, a third-generation family-owned and operated dairy, announced its new organic whole milk Greek yogurts and reformulated organic Cream on Top yogurts in flavors and fruit blends. Back-to-school is a busy time for most parents and making sure children have a wholesome, balanced, healthy lunch can be challenging. Clover Sonoma’s new whole milk yogurt line satisfies any palate and delivers a nutritious punch to lunch.



Based on recent and emerging nutritional research, whole milk dairy has been linked to easier weight loss, lower risk of diabetes, a happier heart, a calmer digestive tract, and lower sugar intake. Not only does whole milk dairy satiate and satisfy, it also packs micronutrients into every calorie. According to the Dairy Council of California, most people don't get enough calcium or vitamin D each day, yet can find both in milk, yogurt and cheese. Getting the recommended three servings of dairy per day can also help build bone mass, leading to improved bone health. Cultured dairy foods like yogurt contain probiotics which can enhance the good bacteria in the gut, improve health and reduce the risk of certain diseases. Yogurt is also a calcium powerhouse and a source of high-quality protein, vitamin A, riboflavin, phosphorus and potassium.



Clover Sonoma’s nutrient-packed whole milk yogurt line includes a healthy mix of protein, vitamins and probiotics that support energy and strength. Whether for breakfast, lunch or a snack, Clover Sonoma’s whole milk yogurt is an addition to a well-balanced meal.



New Organic Whole Milk Greek Yogurt crafted with fresh organic milk direct from the cows in the green pastures of Clover Sonoma’s northern California family farms. It is strained in small batches, as tradition requires, and then blended with juicy sun-ripened organic fruit for a thick creamy texture and rich taste that truly satisfies. Low in sugar but packed with nutritious protein, calcium and live cultures, it’s the ultimate wholesome indulgence. The 5.3 ounce yogurts are available in five flavors including plain, vanilla bean, blueberry, raspberry, and honey.



As the number one Organic Cream on Top Yogurt brand in northern California, Clover Sonoma creates the ultimate indulgence with a reformulated mix. This treat starts with a base of field-ripened organic fruit topped with thick, luxurious yogurt and finished with a decadent layer of pure cream. Whether mixed all together or savored layer by layer, this dreamy, creamy delight is sure to satiate. The six ounce yogurts are available in six flavors including vanilla, forest berry, strawberry, blueberry, peach, and now maple.