Doritos' new Blazin' Buffalo Mix is a bold combination of four fan-favorite flavors - Chipotle, Cool Ranch, Blue Cheese and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch – in a combination of shapes. Starting now, fans can get their hands on this explosion of hot and spicy flavors.

And as football fans await for the fall season, Doritos is inviting them to think like a pro football coach. Doritos has partnered with NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford to introduce Blazin' Buffalo Mix by asking fans to pull out their clipboards and playbooks to Call the Play.

Fans can purchase specially marked bags of Blazin' Buffalo Mix and go to Doritos.com to Call the Play they think Matthew Stafford will make. If they match his play, fans have the chance to score epic prizes, including high-end electronics.

Doritos Blazin' Buffalo Mix adds to the brand's Mix lineup, which includes four different Doritos shapes and flavors in one bag for a multi-sensorial experience with new mixes. Doritos Blazin' Buffalo Mix will be available in stores nationwide beginning now in 9.5-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29.