Moose Tracks Indulgent Flavors

Denali Flavors, developers of Moose Tracks® flavor of ice cream, expanded its Moose Tracks line with indulgent ice cream flavors including Caramel, Cookie Dough, Coffee and Black Raspberry.

Moose Tracks flavors are among the top-selling decadent ice cream flavors sold in the nation. These new additions will complement the line of Moose Tracks flavors and expand its reach.

Caramel Moose Tracks - Caramel flavored ice cream with caramel cups and famous Moose Tracks® fudge. Moose Tracks has capitalized on the nostalgic, classic, and trending love of caramel and married it with famous Moose Tracks fudge.

Cookie Dough Moose Tracks – Cookie dough flavored ice cream with Moose Tracks cookie dough pieces and Moose Tracks fudge.

Coffee Moose Tracks - Coffee flavored ice cream with Moose Tracks choco coffee flakes and proprietary Moose Tracks® fudge. Clean, robust, brewed coffee flavored ice cream combines with Moose Tracks choco coffee flakes for an explosion of rich coffee flavor.

Black Raspberry Moose Tracks – Black raspberry flavored ice cream with black raspberry cups and famous Moose Tracks® fudge.