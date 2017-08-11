Xingfa Names Viachem Preferred Channel Partner

Hubei Xingfa (Xingfa), a global producer of specialty phosphates, announced a preferred channel partnership with Viachem, Ltd., a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, for the sales, marketing and distribution of Xingfa’s food-grade phosphates and specialty compounds in North America.



“Our partnership with Viachem is a critical step in Xingfa’s strategic plan to drive growth in the U.S.,” said Larry Esposito, Xingfa’s business vice president, Food & Beverage, Pharma & Nutrition and Infrastructure. “Viachem’s local presence, unique sales model and strong industry relationships will significantly expand Xingfa’s ability to respond to the needs of our food and beverage customers in North America while delivering the best value.”



Viachem is recognized for its innovative channel-to-market strategies and ability to successfully grow market share for top global producers in the U.S. market. As a preferred channel partner, Viachem will provide Xingfa customers with several value-added benefits, including enhanced sales, technical and distribution services.



“Xingfa provides the highest level of stability when it comes to quality, supply and predictable cost of phosphates,” said Mike Efting, Viachem’s president. “Their active support in addressing the food and beverage industry’s evolving needs across a wide spectrum of applications will greatly benefit Viachem’s food and beverage customers.”



Xingfa offers a diverse portfolio of phosphates and specialty compounds that can be used in a variety of different food applications. The company’s ingredients are backed by superior audit results and industry certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO18000, ISO22000, NSF International, KOSHER, HALAL and BRC.



To learn more about Xingfa’s innovative and custom solutions for the food industry, visit www.xingfausa.com.