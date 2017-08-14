bakerly Crunchy Crêpes Flavors

bakerly, the creators of French-inspired bakery products in the US., added a twist of crunchiness and two new flavors to its happy go snacky™ line: the new Crunchy Crêpes with hazelnut chocolate and caramel fillings. They are the latest creations in bakerly's snack line, which also includes traditional chocolate or strawberry-filled Crêpes, chocolate chunk Mini Brioches, chocolate-filled Croissants and Petit Sponge Cakes with chocolate, strawberry or apricot filling.

These rolled crêpes, filled with rice crispy hazelnut chocolate or caramel, come individually wrapped.

bakerly uses only natural, top quality ingredients in all of its products. All products are non-GMO, with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Strawberries are picked at the top of their ripeness, its chocolate comes from real cacao trees, the milk is never from concentrate and is free of rBST and eggs are never processed or dehydrated.