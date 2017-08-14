Taliera Seeks Brands for Expansion

Taliera announced it is actively building its portfolio of iconic beverage brands after successfully rolling-out Beach Whiskey and relaunching American Harvest Organic Vodka nationally and placing them on menus in 100s of national accounts.

J. Smoke Wallin originally formed Taliera in 2005 to create, acquire, manage and advise brands in the beverage space. Since then, Taliera has advised some of the most successful brands, distributors, retailers and start-ups on their strategy, branding, and "go-to-market" distribution & execution.

"I love creating something from nothing – turning ideas into reality, innovating and doing deals. This is where my passion in business lies. It's exciting when a startup becomes a real business and Beach Whiskey Company is not only at that place now with national distribution, but we also got there much faster than we ever imagined with two brands, American Harvest and Beach Whiskey," Wallin said.

Wallin has been the driving force for turning the Beach Whiskey concept into a real brand and business. Acquiring American Harvest Organic Vodka from the Frank family has struck many in the industry as a bold and timely move that will ultimately drive significant stakeholder value.

Taliera remains the global brand manager for Beach Whiskey and American Harvest. Wallin says he will continue to work on Beach Whiskey Co expansion as brand manager and a major equity owner, while also freeing him up for the next set of innovative brands that need strategic assistance, distribution, direction, brand management and national accounts. Wallin added, "I have very specific criteria for brands: they must have real potential to scale, sufficient resources to get to the next level and be owned by people with whom I want to invest my time."