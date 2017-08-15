Sugarmade Launches Sriracha Seasoning Stix

Sugarmade, Inc. announced the availability of Sriracha Seasoning Stix with REAL Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, a true revolution on the seasoning of meat, fish, and poultry.

Sriracha Seasoning Stix are solid 'sticks' of REAL Huy Fong Foods, Inc. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, seasonings, herbs, and other ingredients, which are inserted into meat prior to cooking to season from the inside out. At approximately 110°F (43°C) food science takes over.

As the cooking process drives out some of the water from the meat fibers, the Stixs begin to liquefy. The meat then absorbs the seasonings like a sponge imparting flavors from the inside out. The Stix can also be used in many vegetable preparations.