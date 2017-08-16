Snacks & Appetizers

Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with Oreo Cookie Pieces

Snack brand's latest offering combines two classic treats in one package

MrsFreshleysOreo_900
August 16, 2017
KEYWORDS sweet treats
Reprints
No Comments

Mrs. Freshley's and OREO® Cookies have joined forces to introduce Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with OREO® Cookie Pieces.  Layering Mrs. Freshley's moist, fudge brownie with crunchy OREO® cookie pieces, the new treat provides chocolate lovers a rich option for celebrating snack time. 

Pairing OREO® cookie pieces with Mrs. Freshley's Brownie fuses the tastes and textures of two go-to snack brands, creating a convenient sweet treat. The new brownies are sold individually.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.