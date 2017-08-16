Mrs. Freshley's and OREO® Cookies have joined forces to introduce Mrs. Freshley's Brownie Made with OREO® Cookie Pieces. Layering Mrs. Freshley's moist, fudge brownie with crunchy OREO® cookie pieces, the new treat provides chocolate lovers a rich option for celebrating snack time.

Pairing OREO® cookie pieces with Mrs. Freshley's Brownie fuses the tastes and textures of two go-to snack brands, creating a convenient sweet treat. The new brownies are sold individually.